Dr. Lester Robertson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lester Robertson, MD
Dr. Lester Robertson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Hematology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, East Georgia Regional Medical Center and Memorial Health University Medical Center.
Dr. Robertson works at
Dr. Robertson's Office Locations
Summit Cancer Care4700 Waters Ave Ste A, Savannah, GA 31404 Directions (912) 354-6187
Hospital Affiliations
- Candler Hospital
- East Georgia Regional Medical Center
- Memorial Health University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Smart compassionate doctor. Calming presence with good staff
About Dr. Lester Robertson, MD
- Hematology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1902810500
Education & Certifications
- MD Anderson
- Baylor
- University of Texas- San Antonio Long Medical School
- Internal Medicine
