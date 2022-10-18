Overview

Dr. Lester Salwen, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from RAYMOND & RUTH PERELMAN SCH OF MED AT UNIV OF PA and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Easley Hospital, Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.



Dr. Salwen works at Gastroenterology & Liver Center in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.