Dr. Lester Sielski, MD
Overview of Dr. Lester Sielski, MD
Dr. Lester Sielski, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Sielski's Office Locations
Lester S Sielski MD PC4239 Maple Rd, Buffalo, NY 14226 Directions (716) 835-2984
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lester Sielski, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 54 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
