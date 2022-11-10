Dr. Lester Stine, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stine is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lester Stine, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lester Stine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy and Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Dr. Stine works at
Locations
Center for Digestive Health & Nutrition725 Cherrington Pkwy Ste 100, Coraopolis, PA 15108 Directions (412) 262-1000Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Kennedy
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Professional and caring from the moment I arrive until I left, highly recommend Dr. Stine and the awesome staff
About Dr. Lester Stine, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1184606410
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stine has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stine accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stine has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stine works at
Dr. Stine has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stine on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stine. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stine.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stine, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stine appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.