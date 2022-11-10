Overview

Dr. Lester Stine, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Coraopolis, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Kennedy and Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Stine works at Center For Digestive Health & Nutrition in Coraopolis, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.