Dr. Lester Suna, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fairfield, OH. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Margaret Mary Health Main Campus, McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital, Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital and Mercy Health-West Hospital.
Fairfield Cardiology - Mma3000 Mack Rd Ste 100, Fairfield, OH 45014 Directions (513) 751-4222
Hospital Affiliations
- Margaret Mary Health Main Campus
- McCullough-Hyde Memorial Hospital
- Mercy Health - Fairfield Hospital
- Mercy Health-West Hospital
I am a long term patient. Dr. Suna is a caring person who listens to patients. I totally trust his ability, expertise and judgement.
- Case Western Reserve University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
