Overview of Dr. Lester Voutsos, MD

Dr. Lester Voutsos, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Voutsos works at Womens Health Consultants in Novi, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.