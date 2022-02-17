Dr. Yen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lester Yen, MD
Overview of Dr. Lester Yen, MD
Dr. Lester Yen, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in West Des Moines, IA. They graduated from University Of California School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Madison County Memorial Hospital and Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Dr. Yen's Office Locations
The Iowa Clinic West Des Moines Campus5950 University Ave, West Des Moines, IA 50266 Directions (515) 875-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Madison County Memorial Hospital
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Breast reduction
About Dr. Lester Yen, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Southern Illinois University
- Brown University Hospital|University Of California Irvine Hospital
- University Of California Irvine
- University Of California School Of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yen works at
Dr. Yen has seen patients for Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Yen speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Yen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yen.
