Dr. Zackler has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lester Zackler, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Sherman Oaks, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Zackler's Office Locations
Lester M. Zackler M.d. Inc.13320 Riverside Dr Ste 206, Sherman Oaks, CA 91423 Directions (818) 789-8488
Dr. Zackler's staff have an absolutely impeccable work ethic that combines their field-skills with compassion and the utmost of care for their clients. Don't take my word for it-- let your own unique experience at Dr. Zackler's office be the decision-maker for you. There are too few Doctors with who run their practices with the diligence, care, and compassion that Dr. Zackler and his staff embody in their work every day.
About Dr. Lester Zackler, MD
- Psychiatry
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Dr. Zackler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zackler works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Zackler. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zackler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zackler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zackler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.