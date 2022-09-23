Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leticia Campbell, MD
Overview of Dr. Leticia Campbell, MD
Dr. Leticia Campbell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell's Office Locations
Truecare150 Valpreda Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069 Directions (760) 736-6767
Palomar Medical Center Laboratory2185 Citracado Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions (442) 281-2850
North County Health Services Inc. Lab2210 Mesa Dr Ste 5, Oceanside, CA 92054 Directions (760) 736-6767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have had Dr Campbell see me on many occasions for several procedures and just simple meetings and she is professional and thorough and she says it like it is. She doesn't sugarcoat anything. She has helped me make decisions on things I need to have done and advised on many questions I've had. I love her bedside manner and her sense of humor.
About Dr. Leticia Campbell, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1508124868
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Campbell accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Campbell works at
Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.