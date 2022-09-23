See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in San Marcos, CA
Dr. Leticia Campbell, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
12 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leticia Campbell, MD

Dr. Leticia Campbell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.

Dr. Campbell works at Truecare in San Marcos, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA and Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Campbell's Office Locations

    Truecare
    150 Valpreda Rd, San Marcos, CA 92069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 736-6767
    Palomar Medical Center Laboratory
    2185 Citracado Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (442) 281-2850
    North County Health Services Inc. Lab
    2210 Mesa Dr Ste 5, Oceanside, CA 92054 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (760) 736-6767

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adenomyosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Endometriosis
Adenomyosis
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Endometriosis

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 23, 2022
    I have had Dr Campbell see me on many occasions for several procedures and just simple meetings and she is professional and thorough and she says it like it is. She doesn't sugarcoat anything. She has helped me make decisions on things I need to have done and advised on many questions I've had. I love her bedside manner and her sense of humor.
    Sep 23, 2022
    About Dr. Leticia Campbell, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508124868
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Campbell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Campbell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Campbell has seen patients for Adenomyosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Endometriosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Campbell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Campbell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Campbell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Campbell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Campbell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

