Overview of Dr. Leticia Campbell, MD

Dr. Leticia Campbell, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Marcos, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.



Dr. Campbell works at Truecare in San Marcos, CA with other offices in Escondido, CA and Oceanside, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Adenomyosis, Excessive Menstrual Bleeding and Endometriosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.