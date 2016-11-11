Dr. Leticia Du, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Du is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leticia Du, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Leticia Y Du MD41238 Margarita Rd Ste 106, Temecula, CA 92591 Directions (951) 506-9392
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Du is an incredible pediatrician. My only complaint is we end up waiting 30-45 minutes almost every appointment. Sometimes longer. That's difficult to do with a toddler and a baby as their attention spans are short and the exposure to germs is long.
- Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Dr. Du has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Du accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Du has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Du works at
Dr. Du speaks Tagalog.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Du. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Du.
