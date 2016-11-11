See All Pediatricians in Temecula, CA
Dr. Leticia Du, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Leticia Du, MD

Dr. Leticia Du, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temecula, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Du works at DU LETICIA MD OFFICE in Temecula, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Du's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Leticia Y Du MD
    41238 Margarita Rd Ste 106, Temecula, CA 92591 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (951) 506-9392

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 11, 2016
    Dr. Du is an incredible pediatrician. My only complaint is we end up waiting 30-45 minutes almost every appointment. Sometimes longer. That's difficult to do with a toddler and a baby as their attention spans are short and the exposure to germs is long.
    Temecula, CA — Nov 11, 2016
    About Dr. Leticia Du, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Tagalog
    • 1730189093
    Education & Certifications

    • CEBU DOCTOR'S COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leticia Du, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Du is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Du has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Du has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Du. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Du.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Du, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Du appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

