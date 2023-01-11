Overview of Dr. Leticia Hernandez, MD

Dr. Leticia Hernandez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Sierra Medical Center and The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.



Dr. Hernandez works at Westside Institute for Women's Health in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.