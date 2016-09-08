Dr. Leticia Jacinto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacinto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leticia Jacinto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Leticia Jacinto, MD
Dr. Leticia Jacinto, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Jacinto works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jacinto's Office Locations
-
1
F S Burgos MD PC17100 N 67th Ave Ste 401, Glendale, AZ 85308 Directions (602) 795-8698
-
2
Devereux Arizona2320 W Peoria Ave Ste B145, Phoenix, AZ 85029 Directions (602) 944-6222
-
3
Quail Run Behavioral Health2545 W Quail Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85027 Directions (602) 455-5806
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jacinto?
We have been with Dr. Jacinto for 7 years. She has been very helpful suggesting appropriate medications and providing medication reviews. Dr. Jacinto is a very nice and open person. She always returns calls in a timely manner. Her schedule is typically a bit tight, but if you schedule ahead of time it is not an issue. I would highly recommend her to anyone seeking medication management.
About Dr. Leticia Jacinto, MD
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1043210198
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacinto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacinto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacinto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacinto works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacinto. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacinto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jacinto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jacinto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.