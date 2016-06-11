See All Otolaryngologists in Abingdon, VA
Dr. Leticia Peltzer, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.1 (7)
Overview of Dr. Leticia Peltzer, MD

Dr. Leticia Peltzer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Abingdon, VA. 

Dr. Peltzer works at Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Consultants PC in Abingdon, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Postnasal Drip and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Peltzer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Consultants PC
    26208 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA 24211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 451-3044
  2. 2
    Abingdon Eye Associates PC
    418 E Main St, Abingdon, VA 24210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 451-3044

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bristol Regional Medical Center
  • Johnston Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergic Rhinitis
Postnasal Drip
Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Balloon Sinuplasty Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Adenoidectomy Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Palate or Uvula Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Tongue Lesion Chevron Icon
Frenectomy Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Uvulectomy Chevron Icon
Vestibule and Floor of Mouth, Excision or Destruction Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Jun 11, 2016
    I would highly recommend Dr. Peltzer to friends, church members and family. She is very professional, friendly and highly intelligent. She spends time listening to you without rushing trough an appointment. I had a rare bacterial infection that my Dr was unable to find where as Dr.Peltzer found and treated. She recently did surgery on me to biopsy some tissue on the base of my tongue, she explained everything to me and my spouse before hand. I can honestly say that physician's like her is rare.
    Tracy in Abingdon Va — Jun 11, 2016
    About Dr. Leticia Peltzer, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437189149
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Baylor College Of Med
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Peltzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Peltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Peltzer works at Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Consultants PC in Abingdon, VA. View the full address on Dr. Peltzer’s profile.

    Dr. Peltzer has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Postnasal Drip and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Peltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peltzer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

