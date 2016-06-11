Dr. Peltzer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Leticia Peltzer, MD
Overview of Dr. Leticia Peltzer, MD
Dr. Leticia Peltzer, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Abingdon, VA.
Dr. Peltzer's Office Locations
1
Ear Nose Throat & Allergy Consultants PC26208 Lee Hwy, Abingdon, VA 24211 Directions (276) 451-3044
2
Abingdon Eye Associates PC418 E Main St, Abingdon, VA 24210 Directions (276) 451-3044
Hospital Affiliations
- Bristol Regional Medical Center
- Johnston Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Peltzer to friends, church members and family. She is very professional, friendly and highly intelligent. She spends time listening to you without rushing trough an appointment. I had a rare bacterial infection that my Dr was unable to find where as Dr.Peltzer found and treated. She recently did surgery on me to biopsy some tissue on the base of my tongue, she explained everything to me and my spouse before hand. I can honestly say that physician's like her is rare.
About Dr. Leticia Peltzer, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peltzer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peltzer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peltzer has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Postnasal Drip and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peltzer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Peltzer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peltzer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peltzer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peltzer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.