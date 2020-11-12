Overview of Dr. Leticia Poret, MD

Dr. Leticia Poret, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Poret works at LETICIA PORET MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.