Overview of Dr. Leticia Varella, MD

Dr. Leticia Varella, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Faculdade De Medicina Da U and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Varella works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.