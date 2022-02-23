See All Hematologists in New York, NY
Dr. Leticia Varella, MD

Hematology & Oncology
5.0 (6)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Leticia Varella, MD

Dr. Leticia Varella, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Faculdade De Medicina Da U and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.

Dr. Varella works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Varella's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Interventional Radiology
    1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (855) 854-4222

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies
Breast Cancer
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Secondary Malignancies

Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Angiosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Basal Type Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Recurrence Chevron Icon
Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Immunotherapy Chevron Icon
Cancer Risk Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Chemotherapy Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Locally Advanced Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma of the Breast Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pre-Invasive Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Secretory Breast Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 23, 2022
    Dr. Varella is amazing as is her entire team. On a scale from 1-10, I would give her a 20.
    Patricia M. — Feb 23, 2022
    About Dr. Leticia Varella, MD

    Specialties
    • Hematology & Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1134451131
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
    Residency
    • Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
    Internship
    • St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Faculdade De Medicina Da U
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Leticia Varella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Varella has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Varella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Varella works at Kidney and Pancreas Transplantation in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Varella’s profile.

    Dr. Varella has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Ductal Carcinoma in Situ and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Varella. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varella.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varella, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varella appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

