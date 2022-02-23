Dr. Leticia Varella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Leticia Varella, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Leticia Varella, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Faculdade De Medicina Da U and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Interventional Radiology1283 York Ave, New York, NY 10065 Directions (855) 854-4222
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
- Amerihealth
- Amida Care
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Dr. Varella is amazing as is her entire team. On a scale from 1-10, I would give her a 20.
- Hematology & Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Portuguese and Spanish
- 1134451131
- CLEVELAND CLINIC FOUNDATION
- Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp Ctr
- Faculdade De Medicina Da U
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Varella speaks Portuguese and Spanish.
