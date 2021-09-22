Dr. Letty Peterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Letty Peterson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Letty Peterson, MD is a Dermatologist in Vidalia, GA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Memorial Health Meadows Hospital and HCA Florida Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Peterson Dermatology305 W 1ST ST, Vidalia, GA 30474 Directions (912) 301-7883
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Health Meadows Hospital
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent care by a friendly staff! Dr Peterson knows her stuff and she makes her patients feel comfortable and cared for. She is a blessing!
About Dr. Letty Peterson, MD
- Dermatology
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peterson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peterson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Peterson has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Seborrheic Dermatitis and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Peterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Peterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peterson.
