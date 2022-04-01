Dr. Barsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lev Barsky, MD
Dr. Lev Barsky, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from U Latvia Riga.
Leonid Volfinzon Medical PC728 Ocean View Ave Ste 1, Brooklyn, NY 11235 Directions (718) 787-0700
- 2 9709 64th Rd Ste 1, Rego Park, NY 11374 Directions (718) 544-3273
Know Dr. Barsky for a long time. Very honest and caring doctor, who explains you cons and pros of possible treatments, and will listen and suggest options. I live with two cats for 15 years and have visiting husky - without medications... just because instead of advising me to get rid of cats doctor suggested to try immunotherapy, and it worked! 4 years were enough, and if not a viral pneumonia which resulted in three pages of allergies... would stay put for life. All highly rated professionals in this field were prescribing me heavy hormones and inhalers and were ironic about allergy shots and immuniotherapy. So I came back to Dr. Barsky and started from scratch and do not regret. This is very knowledgeable professional, organized and efficient. Office is very clean and people are very friendly and patient. Highly recommend Dr. Barsky and his office - thorough review and follow up is what you need especially if you are suffering from allergic reactions and their complications.
- Allergy & Immunology
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1073603379
- Univ Hosp
- Univ Hosp
- Flushing Hospital Medical Center
- U Latvia Riga
- Allergy & Immunology
Dr. Barsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Barsky has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Pollen Allergy and Allergy Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Barsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barsky.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Barsky, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Barsky appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.