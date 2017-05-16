Overview of Dr. Lev Davidson, MD

Dr. Lev Davidson, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital and Putnam Hospital Center.



Dr. Davidson works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Cancer Center at Northern Westchester in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Osteosarcoma and Bone Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.