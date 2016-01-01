Dr. Lev Grinman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lev Grinman, MD
Overview of Dr. Lev Grinman, MD
Dr. Lev Grinman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Grinman works at
Dr. Grinman's Office Locations
iSleep Program336 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (888) 929-7533
iSleep Program2550c Boston Rd, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (888) 929-7533
Medsurant LLC1660 S Albion St Ste 425, Denver, CO 80222 Directions (720) 214-2549
Hospital Affiliations
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lev Grinman, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1457511743
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- North Shore Lij Health System
- Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Neurology
