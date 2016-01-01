See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in New York, NY
Dr. Lev Grinman, MD

Sleep Medicine
1.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Lev Grinman, MD

Dr. Lev Grinman, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They graduated from Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse) and is affiliated with Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.

Dr. Grinman works at iSleep Program in New York, NY with other offices in Bronx, NY and Denver, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Grinman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    iSleep Program
    336 E 86th St, New York, NY 10028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 929-7533
  2. 2
    iSleep Program
    2550c Boston Rd, Bronx, NY 10467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (888) 929-7533
  3. 3
    Medsurant LLC
    1660 S Albion St Ste 425, Denver, CO 80222 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 214-2549

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
  • Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, San Martin Campus - Las Vegas, NV
  • Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus

Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Study

Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lev Grinman, MD

    • Sleep Medicine
    • English
    • 1457511743
    Education & Certifications

    • New York Medical College
    • North Shore Lij Health System
    • Suny Upstate Medical University (Syracuse)
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lev Grinman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grinman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Grinman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Grinman. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grinman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grinman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grinman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

