See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Dr. Lev Paukman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lev Paukman, MD

Internal Medicine
3.4 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lev Paukman, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They completed their residency with Interfaith Med Center

Dr. Paukman works at Avenue X Medical Management in Brooklyn, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Avenue X Medical Management
    400 Avenue X Fl 1, Brooklyn, NY 11223 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 376-6500
  2. 2
    Paukman BioAge Clinic
    200 Central Park S Apt 102, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 336-1555

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maimonides Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Endocarditis
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing
Endocarditis
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment
Nuclear Stress Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Andropause Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Healthy Aging Chevron Icon
Hormone Imbalance Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Scurvy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scurvy
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Testosterone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Vitamin A Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin C Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • EmblemHealth
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Paukman?

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lev Paukman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lev Paukman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Paukman to family and friends

    Dr. Paukman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Paukman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lev Paukman, MD.

    About Dr. Lev Paukman, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659475267
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Interfaith Med Center
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lev Paukman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paukman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Paukman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Paukman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paukman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paukman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paukman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lev Paukman, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.