Dr. Levent Akduman, MD
Overview of Dr. Levent Akduman, MD
Dr. Levent Akduman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Swansea, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Akduman's Office Locations
Eye Surgery Center Ltd.3990 N Illinois St Ste 13, Swansea, IL 62226 Directions (618) 277-1130
Hospital Affiliations
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have no complaints about Dr Akduman’s surgery skill. However, his scheduling staff is horrible. My final surgery follow up visit was scheduled. However, before that date his office called me to reschedule my visit for a month later. Before then they called to change the visit time from morning to afternoon of the same day. When I got to the office on that day they said I missed my appointment time. That’s right, they left it at the morning hour on their books. Rescheduled again, another month later. Guess what, they called again to say it was changed to the 28th instead of the first week of the month. I showed up on the 28th only to have them to say it was scheduled for the 28th of the following month, not the current month. A week before that appointment I received yet another call to reschedule. I asked them why bother because the doctor obviously didn’t want to see me. If I have any other eye issues I will be seeing a different doctor.
About Dr. Levent Akduman, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Turkish
Education & Certifications
- Barnes Jewish Hospital
- Gazi University Medical School
- Hacettepe University Hospital
- RANCHI UNIVERSITY / MAHATMA GANDHI MEMORIAL MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Ophthalmology
