Dr. Levi Deters, MD
Overview of Dr. Levi Deters, MD
Dr. Levi Deters, MD is an Urology Specialist in Spokane, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with Bonner General Hospital, Coulee Medical Center, Kootenai Health, Multicare Deaconess Hospital, Multicare Valley Hospital, Newport Hospital and Health Services, Providence Holy Family Hospital, Providence Mount Carmel Hospital, Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center and Providence St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Deters' Office Locations
Spokane Urology1401 E Trent Ave # 200, Spokane, WA 99202 Directions (509) 747-3147Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bonner General Hospital
- Coulee Medical Center
- Kootenai Health
- Multicare Deaconess Hospital
- Multicare Valley Hospital
- Newport Hospital and Health Services
- Providence Holy Family Hospital
- Providence Mount Carmel Hospital
- Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center
- Providence St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Deters is compassionate, understanding , a GREAT LISTENER, and very personable. He is very thorough in his exams and makes you feel very comfortable. His staff and assistance are very attentive and the front desk is very efficient and friendly. I have great respect for him and would definitely recommend him. Both my Husband and I have had great results with his Doctoring.
About Dr. Levi Deters, MD
Education & Certifications
- Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center
- University of Washington School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Deters has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Deters accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Deters has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Deters has seen patients for Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Ureteral Stricture or Kinking , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Deters on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
63 patients have reviewed Dr. Deters. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Deters.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Deters, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Deters appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.