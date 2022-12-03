Overview of Dr. Levi Hinkelman, MD

Dr. Levi Hinkelman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Hinkelman works at SHMG Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Hand Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.