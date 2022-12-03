Dr. Levi Hinkelman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinkelman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Levi Hinkelman, MD
Dr. Levi Hinkelman, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Wayne State University (SOM) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Spectrum Health Medical Group, 4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 300, Grand Rapids, MI 49546
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Aetna
Blue Cross Blue Shield
Cigna
Priority Health
My experience was awesome. He was polite explained everything and answered my questions.
Orthopedic Hand Surgery
13 years of experience
English
NPI: 1770804031
- Indiana University - Hand to Shoulder Center (SOM)
- Grand Rapids Medical Education Partners/MSU (GME)
- Wayne State University (SOM)
Board Certified: Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
Dr. Hinkelman has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinkelman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
