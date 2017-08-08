See All General Surgeons in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. Levi Kirkland, MD

General Surgery
3.2 (9)
Map Pin Small Saint Louis, MO
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Levi Kirkland, MD

Dr. Levi Kirkland, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Christian Hospital, Missouri Baptist Medical Center, SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis and SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis.

Dr. Kirkland works at St. Louis Hemorrhoid Center in Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kirkland's Office Locations

  1. 1
    D Kuehnel Lcsw LLC
    1034 S Brentwood Blvd Ste 694, Saint Louis, MO 63117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 721-5514
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Christian Hospital
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • SSM Health DePaul Hospital - St. Louis
  • SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital - St. Louis

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Hemorrhoids
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Hernia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoid Banding Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 08, 2017
    Dr. Kirkland was extremely friendly and professional. He performed my hernia surgery without a patch and it was wonderful compared to the last hernia surgery I had with the patch from a different doctor. I have been to 4 hernia doctors over the last 5 years and Dr. Kirkland was by FAR the BEST. Highly recommend using his services.
    Craig in St Peters, MO — Aug 08, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Levi Kirkland, MD
    About Dr. Levi Kirkland, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1720082233
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American College Of Surgeons
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • W VA University
    Residency
    Internship
    • Howard University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • MEHARRY MED COLL SCH OF MED
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levi Kirkland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kirkland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kirkland has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kirkland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kirkland works at St. Louis Hemorrhoid Center in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Kirkland’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirkland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirkland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kirkland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kirkland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

