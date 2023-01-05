Overview

Dr. Levi Novero, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Cardiology. They graduated from Our Lady of Fatima University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Physicians Regional Medical Center Pine Ridge.



Dr. Novero works at KIDZ MEDICAL SERVICES INC in Naples, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Septal Defect, Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) and Atrial Septal Defect along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.