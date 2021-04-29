See All Cardiologists in Mansfield, TX
Dr. Levi Rice Jr, DO

Cardiology
4.7 (7)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Levi Rice Jr, DO

Dr. Levi Rice Jr, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They completed their fellowship with St John Providence Macomb/Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine

Dr. Rice Jr works at Methodist Cardiovascular Consultants - Mansfield in Mansfield, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rice Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Methodist Cardiovascular Consultants - Mansfield
    Methodist Cardiovascular Consultants - Mansfield
2800 E Broad St, Mansfield, TX 76063 (682) 242-8970

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Regional Medical Center
  • Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Chest Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Heart Disease
Chest Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acute Bronchitis
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Aortic Valve Disease
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Bronchitis
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography)
Chronic Pain
Congenital Heart Defects
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Dizziness
Dyslipidemia
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fibromyalgia
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction)
Heart Palpitations
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mitral Valve Disease
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Otitis Media
Overweight
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Bradycardia
Sinus Tachycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tricuspid Valve Disease
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
Alkalosis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anaphylaxis
Animal Allergies
Aortic Stenosis
Aortic Valve Regurgitation
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Sinusitis
Congenital Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Dissection
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Diabetes Type 1
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Down Syndrome
Dysphagia
Emphysema
Enteritis
Esophagitis
Essential Tremor
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoids
Herpes Simplex Infection
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hyperkalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Impella Device
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Joint Pain
Kidney Infection
Kidney Infection, Acute
Lactose Intolerance
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Low Back Pain
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Mitral Valve Regurgitation
Mitral Valve Stenosis
Muscle Weakness
Neurogenic Bladder
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator
Restless Leg Syndrome
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Secondary Hypertension
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension
Septal Defect
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinusitis
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Swine Flu
Symptomatic Menopause
Thrombolysis
Thyroid Goiter
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Urinary Hesitancy
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Yeast Infections
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 29, 2021
    Pamela Bowden, RN — Apr 29, 2021
    About Dr. Levi Rice Jr, DO

    Cardiology
    English
    1306176235
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    St John Providence Macomb/Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levi Rice Jr, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rice Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rice Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rice Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rice Jr works at Methodist Cardiovascular Consultants - Mansfield in Mansfield, TX. View the full address on Dr. Rice Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Rice Jr has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rice Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rice Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.