Dr. Levi Rice Jr, DO is accepting new patients
Dr. Levi Rice Jr, DO
Overview of Dr. Levi Rice Jr, DO
Dr. Levi Rice Jr, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Mansfield, TX. They completed their fellowship with St John Providence Macomb/Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Dr. Rice Jr works at
Dr. Rice Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Methodist Cardiovascular Consultants - Mansfield2800 E Broad St, Mansfield, TX 76063 Directions (682) 242-8970
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Mercy Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Mansfield Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rice is amazing! During a critical cardiac situation, he quickly diagnosed my issue and performed an emergency procedure that helped save my life. I highly recommend Dr. Rice and Mansfield Methodist Hospital.
About Dr. Levi Rice Jr, DO
- Cardiology
- English
- 1306176235
Education & Certifications
- St John Providence Macomb/Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Plaza Medical Center of Fort Worth
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rice Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rice Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Rice Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Rice Jr works at
Dr. Rice Jr has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Rice Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rice Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rice Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.