Dr. Levi Zarbano, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zarbano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Levi Zarbano, DDS
Overview
Dr. Levi Zarbano, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Saint Paul, MN.
Dr. Zarbano works at
Locations
-
1
St. Paul Oral Surgery2550 University Ave W Ste 115N, Saint Paul, MN 55114 Directions (651) 760-7953
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zarbano?
About Dr. Levi Zarbano, DDS
- Dentistry
- English
- 1225458391
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zarbano accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Zarbano using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Zarbano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zarbano works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Zarbano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zarbano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zarbano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zarbano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.