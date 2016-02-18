Overview of Dr. Levon Qasabian, MD

Dr. Levon Qasabian, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Cedars-Sinai Tarzana Medical Center.



Dr. Qasabian works at Synergy Hematology Oncology Medical Associates Inc in West Hollywood, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), Sickle Cell Disease and Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.