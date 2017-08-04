Dr. Lew Disney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Disney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lew Disney, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pomona, CA.
Inland Neurosurgery Institute255 E Bonita Ave Bldg 9, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 450-0369Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Emanate Health Inter-community Hospital
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- San Antonio Regional Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Dr Disney God bless your heart you have been a very important part of my difficult journey in life .You are a very serious profesional and compassionate Doctor .You have help me and done for me what nobody else have and I am forever greatfull for your life.Thank you this words dont make justice to the gratitud my heart holds for you but at least I tried. God bless your heart your family and the amazing work of your hands in Jesus name Amen Angelica Jasso Syrengomaelia chiari malformation I
- Neurosurgery
- English
Dr. Disney has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Disney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
