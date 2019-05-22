See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Englewood, FL
Dr. Lew Little, MD

Pain Medicine
4.0 (25)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lew Little, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.

Dr. Little works at St Anthony Health Care in Englewood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    St Anthony Health Care
    2103 S MCCALL RD, Englewood, FL 34224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 441-9007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Virtua Vorhees Hospital

Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)

Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare
    • Tricare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    May 22, 2019
    I saw Dr. Little when he was practicing on Port Charlotte prior to going to Englewood. I was very sorry to see him leave. He is an incredible Doctor and is very caring. It seems to be the norm that you see the Physician only every few appointments and see the "assistant" in-between at other pain management offices as well. I recommend Dr. Little to anyone with chronic pain.
    About Dr. Lew Little, MD

    • Pain Medicine
    • 28 years of experience
    • English, French
    • 1619919529
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • George Washington School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lew Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Little works at St Anthony Health Care in Englewood, FL. View the full address on Dr. Little’s profile.

    Dr. Little has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.