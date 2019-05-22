Dr. Lew Little, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Little is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lew Little, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lew Little, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Englewood, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Virtua Vorhees Hospital.
Locations
St Anthony Health Care2103 S MCCALL RD, Englewood, FL 34224 Directions (941) 441-9007
Hospital Affiliations
- Virtua Vorhees Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Little when he was practicing on Port Charlotte prior to going to Englewood. I was very sorry to see him leave. He is an incredible Doctor and is very caring. It seems to be the norm that you see the Physician only every few appointments and see the "assistant" in-between at other pain management offices as well. I recommend Dr. Little to anyone with chronic pain.
About Dr. Lew Little, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- George Washington School Of Medicine
Dr. Little accepts Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Little has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Little has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Little on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Little speaks French.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Little. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Little.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Little, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Little appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.