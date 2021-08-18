Overview of Dr. Lewis Andres, MD

Dr. Lewis Andres, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.



Dr. Andres works at Andres Plastic Surgery in Scottsdale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.