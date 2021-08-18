Dr. Lewis Andres, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andres is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Andres, MD
Overview of Dr. Lewis Andres, MD
Dr. Lewis Andres, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Dr. Andres works at
Dr. Andres' Office Locations
Andres Plastic Surgery8595 E Bell Rd Ste 103, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 275-7800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Health Net of Arizona, Inc.
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Andres since 2015 when I dealt with breast cancer, mastectomy and reconstructive surgery. I found Dr. Andres to be a very caring, skilled oriented, amazing doctor. He takes time to address all concerns and answer all questions. He explains the different options and is a very skilled surgeon. He takes the time to truly listen and to make one feel so at ease. I had 4 surgeries and during all of them Dr. Andres made me feel very comfortable, explained everything before each surgery and was very support afterwards. His staff is amazing and I didn't need to wait long before being seen. I continue to see him now once a year as he makes sure there are no issues with my implants and that I am doing fine health wise. I will continue to recommend him to friends and anyone who asks for a recommendation for a plastic surgeon.
About Dr. Lewis Andres, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Filipino and Spanish
- 1902929508
Education & Certifications
- Regan Fellow Operation Smile
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Resident
- Michigan State University
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- Columbia University
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andres has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andres accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andres has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Andres has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andres on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Andres speaks Filipino and Spanish.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Andres. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andres.
