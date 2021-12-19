Overview

Dr. Lewis Bean, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Rockledge Regional Medical Center and Viera Hospital.



Dr. Bean works at Cardiology Associates Of Central Brevard in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Congenital Heart Defects, Tricuspid Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.