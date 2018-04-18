Dr. Lewis Berger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Berger, MD
Overview of Dr. Lewis Berger, MD
Dr. Lewis Berger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital and Tampa General Hospital.
They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Berger's Office Locations
- 1 2901 W Saint Isabel St Ste 2C, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 877-7658
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
I am Margarita B.Diaz. I was operated by Dr. B on May 1st, 2000. I had a Mastectomy w/ a Transflap immediate reconstruction. After 3 folloup visits, I ended up with a tummy tuck, new bellybutton, and a matching Left breast with my right breast. I would love to have a Right breast reduction to match my Left breast recon. I wasn't sure he was still practicing. Good to know. I recommended to him Salonpas patches for his back pain when I was his patient. God bless him. pH #813-431-7858.
About Dr. Lewis Berger, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 55 years of experience
- English
- 1134130016
Education & Certifications
- Nassau County Med Center
- Staten Island Hosp
- New York Medical College
- ADELPHI UNIVERSITY
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Berger has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Berger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Berger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Berger.
