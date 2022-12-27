Overview of Dr. Lewis Diulus, MD

Dr. Lewis Diulus, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.



Dr. Diulus works at Summa Health System in Akron, OH with other offices in Hudson, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Localized Fat Deposits along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.