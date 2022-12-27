Dr. Lewis Diulus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Diulus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Diulus, MD
Overview of Dr. Lewis Diulus, MD
Dr. Lewis Diulus, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Akron, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Akron City Hospital and Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center.
Dr. Diulus' Office Locations
Summa Health System444 N Main St, Akron, OH 44310 Directions (330) 762-2262
- 2 1622 E Turkeyfoot Lake Rd Ste 200, Akron, OH 44312 Directions (330) 668-4065
Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center1310 Corporate Dr, Hudson, OH 44236 Directions (330) 475-1631Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Crystal Clinic Plastic Surgeons3925 Embassy Pkwy Ste 300, Akron, OH 44333 Directions (330) 668-4065Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron City Hospital
- Crystal Clinic Orthopaedic Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was very satisfied with my visit with Dr Diulis. How ever I might contact him to see if there is any of removing the scar. I think the ones that sewed me up done as best as they could.very satisfied
About Dr. Lewis Diulus, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1265632707
Education & Certifications
- Summa Health System
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Plastic Surgery
