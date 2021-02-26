Overview

Dr. Lewis Dubroff, MD is a Dermatologist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PENNSYLVANIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Crouse Hospital.



Dr. Dubroff works at LEWIS M DUBROFF MD PC in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Psoriasis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.