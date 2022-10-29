Overview of Dr. Lewis Eastlick, MD

Dr. Lewis Eastlick, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.



Dr. Eastlick works at New World Hand Center in Miami, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.