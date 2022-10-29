Dr. Lewis Eastlick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eastlick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Eastlick, MD
Overview of Dr. Lewis Eastlick, MD
Dr. Lewis Eastlick, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.

Dr. Eastlick's Office Locations
-
1
Miami11760 SW 40th St Ste 606, Miami, FL 33175 Directions (954) 797-6789
-
2
Plantation4101 NW 4th St Ste 407, Plantation, FL 33317 Directions (954) 797-6789
-
3
New World Hand Center, P.A.9980 Central Park Blvd N Ste 118, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 369-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Always had a wonderful experience with Dr. Eastlick and plan to return to see him again after 22 years.
About Dr. Lewis Eastlick, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1013034925
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp-U Miami Sch Med
- Brookdale Hopsital Med Center
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- University of Miami
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eastlick has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eastlick accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eastlick has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Eastlick speaks Spanish.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Eastlick. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eastlick.
