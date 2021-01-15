Overview

Dr. Lewis Felder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.



Dr. Felder works at Gastro Health in North Miami Beach, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.