Dr. Lewis Felder, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lewis Felder, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in North Miami Beach, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.
Dr. Felder works at
Locations
Gastro Health - North Miami Beach16855 NE 2nd Ave Ste 202, North Miami Beach, FL 33162 Directions (305) 770-0062
Gastro Health - Aventura2801 NE 213th St Ste 1115, Aventura, FL 33180 Directions (305) 770-0062
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Aventura Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I just referred a friend! Awesome dr!
About Dr. Lewis Felder, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University Miami
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- University of Miami School of Medicine
- Emory University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Felder has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Felder accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Felder has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Felder has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Abdominal Pain, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Felder on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Felder speaks Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Felder. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Felder.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Felder, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Felder appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.