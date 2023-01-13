Dr. Lewis Freed, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Freed is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Freed, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lewis Freed, DPM
Dr. Lewis Freed, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Mesa, AZ. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Gateway Medical Center.
Dr. Freed's Office Locations
OrthoArizona - Mesa Arbor Ave.6116 E Arbor Ave Ste 118, Mesa, AZ 85206 Directions (480) 964-2908Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
OrthoArizona - Chandler Village525 S CHANDLER VILLAGE DR, Chandler, AZ 85226 Directions (480) 750-0303Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Gateway Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
So far everything went very well
About Dr. Lewis Freed, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Freed has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Freed accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Freed has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Freed has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Freed on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
188 patients have reviewed Dr. Freed. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Freed.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Freed, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Freed appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.