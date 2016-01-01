Overview

Dr. Lewis Glass, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.



Dr. Glass works at H Lee Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, FL with other offices in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.