Dr. Lewis Glass, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Glass, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Moffitt Cancer Center.
Locations
Vascular and Interventional Radiology12902 Usf Magnolia Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 745-4673
Laboratory Corporation of America2150 Pennsylvania Ave NW, Washington, DC 20037 Directions (202) 741-2600Tuesday9:00am - 5:00pm
University Medical Service Association17 Davis Blvd Ste 402, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-8694
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Moffitt Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lewis Glass, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical University of South Carolina - Dermatopathology
- Alton Ochsner Med Fndn
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glass has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Glass. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glass.
