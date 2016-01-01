Dr. Lewis Groden, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groden is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Groden, MD
Overview of Dr. Lewis Groden, MD
Dr. Lewis Groden, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Groden works at
Dr. Groden's Office Locations
-
1
Usf Dept of Opthalmology13330 Usf Laurel Dr, Tampa, FL 33612 Directions (813) 974-2201Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
-
2
Medical Eye Associates of Tampa P.A.2202 N West Shore Blvd Ste 100, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 870-3937
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Groden?
About Dr. Lewis Groden, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1609896828
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Groden has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Groden accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Groden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Groden works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Groden. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.