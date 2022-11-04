Overview of Dr. Lewis Harpster, MD

Dr. Lewis Harpster, MD is an Urology Specialist in Harrisburg, PA.



They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.