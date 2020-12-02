Dr. Haut has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis Haut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lewis Haut, MD
Dr. Lewis Haut, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital and O'Connor Hospital.
Dr. Haut works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Haut's Office Locations
-
1
Lewis L. Haut MD Inc.2039 Forest Ave Ste 301, San Jose, CA 95128 Directions (408) 998-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- O'Connor Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Haut?
Dr. Haut has been my primary care doctor for about twenty years. He takes the time, talks to me and hits the diagnoses of every problem right on the head the first time, then calls a specialist right in front of me if necessary. I hope he never retires.
About Dr. Lewis Haut, MD
- Nephrology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1760490510
Education & Certifications
- University Of Colorado
- Bronx Muni Hosp Ctr
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haut accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haut has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haut works at
Dr. Haut has seen patients for Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haut on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Haut. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haut.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haut, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haut appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.