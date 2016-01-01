See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lafayette, LA
Dr. Lewis Hill, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (12)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lewis Hill, MD

Dr. Lewis Hill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.

Dr. Hill works at Womens Clinic of Acadiana LLC in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hill's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Womens Clinic of Acadiana LLC
    4540 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy Ste A110, Lafayette, LA 70508 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (337) 984-1610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics
  • Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital
  • Women's And Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
High Risk Pregnancy
Maternal Anemia
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
High Risk Pregnancy

Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Folic Acid Deficiency Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Incontinence Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Lewis Hill, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1205836723
    Education & Certifications

    • Charity Hosp-La St U
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lewis Hill, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hill is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hill has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hill has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hill works at Womens Clinic of Acadiana LLC in Lafayette, LA. View the full address on Dr. Hill’s profile.

    Dr. Hill has seen patients for Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and High Risk Pregnancy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hill on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Hill. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hill.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hill, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hill appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

