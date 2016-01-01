Overview of Dr. Lewis Hill, MD

Dr. Lewis Hill, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner University Hospital And Clinics, Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital and Women's And Children's Hospital.



Dr. Hill works at Womens Clinic of Acadiana LLC in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Maternal Anemia, Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and High Risk Pregnancy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.