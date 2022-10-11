Overview

Dr. Lewis Johnston, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Madison, MS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Johnston works at Baptist Medical Clinic Main Street Family Medicine in Madison, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.