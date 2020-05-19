Overview of Dr. Lewis Lane, MD

Dr. Lewis Lane, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Lane works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 611 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Neuroplasty, Ganglion Cyst and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.