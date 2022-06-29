Overview of Dr. Lewis Leng, MD

Dr. Lewis Leng, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in San Francisco, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novato Community Hospital and Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Leng works at Sutter Health in San Francisco, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Pituitary Tumor and Hydrocephalus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.