Dr. Lewis Lipscomb Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipscomb Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Lipscomb Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lewis Lipscomb Jr, MD
Dr. Lewis Lipscomb Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.
Dr. Lipscomb Jr works at
Dr. Lipscomb Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Novant Health Triad OB GYN2909 Maplewood Ave, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 571-7706
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Healthcare of the Carolinas
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lipscomb Jr?
Dr. Lipscomb and his entire staff are some of the most compassionate people I have ever come into contact with in my years of dealing with multiple health conditions. He listens to what his patients are saying and not what he thinks they are saying like too many other physicians in the area. I would highly recommend his office to any woman in need of an Ob/Gyn.
About Dr. Lewis Lipscomb Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1851333272
Education & Certifications
- North Carolina Baptist Hospital
- Nc Baptist Hospital Wfu School Medicine|North Carolina Baptist Hospital
- University of Mississippi|University Of Mississippi School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
- Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
- Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Medical Park Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipscomb Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lipscomb Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lipscomb Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lipscomb Jr works at
Dr. Lipscomb Jr has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lipscomb Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipscomb Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipscomb Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipscomb Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipscomb Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.