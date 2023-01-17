Dr. Lewis Obi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lewis Obi, MD
Overview
Dr. Lewis Obi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL.
Dr. Obi works at
Locations
Obi Plastic Surgery Clinic3599 University Blvd S Ste 604, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Directions (904) 637-8550
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Saw Dr Obi in clinic to discuss me having a chemical peel. He spent a lot of time with me and I did not feel rushed during the consult. Had the peel 3 weeks ago and my face looks great! Dr Obi is a very knowledgeable and talented surgeon.
About Dr. Lewis Obi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- 1356404792
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hospital Jacksonville|Us Naval Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Obi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Obi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Obi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Obi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.