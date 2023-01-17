See All Plastic Surgeons in Jacksonville, FL
Dr. Lewis Obi, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.6 (20)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Lewis Obi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. 

Dr. Obi works at Obi Plastic Surgery Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Obi Plastic Surgery Clinic
    3599 University Blvd S Ste 604, Jacksonville, FL 32216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (904) 637-8550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion
Adjacent Tissue Transfer
Skin Cancer
Excision of Skin Lesion

Treatment frequency



Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Surgery Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Botox® Injection Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Captique™ Injection Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Collagen Injection Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Implant Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Facial Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dermal Filler Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Ear Plastic Surgery (Otoplasty) Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Brow Lift Chevron Icon
Endoscopic Cosmetic Facial Plastic Surgery Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Facelift
Facial Peel Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Facial Rejuvenation, Advanced, Laser Chevron Icon
Full Face Lift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hylaform Injection Chevron Icon
Laser Hair Removal Chevron Icon
Laser Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Lift - Parts of the Body Other than Face Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Mini Fift Chevron Icon
Mini Tummy Tuck Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Non-Ablative Laser Skin Rejuvenation Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Facelift Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Surgery Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Scar Revision Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Surgery With Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Skin Surgery Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Transplant Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jan 17, 2023
    Saw Dr Obi in clinic to discuss me having a chemical peel. He spent a lot of time with me and I did not feel rushed during the consult. Had the peel 3 weeks ago and my face looks great! Dr Obi is a very knowledgeable and talented surgeon.
    Kim A — Jan 17, 2023
    About Dr. Lewis Obi, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356404792
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Naval Hospital Jacksonville|Us Naval Hospital
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lewis Obi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Obi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Obi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Obi accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Obi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Obi works at Obi Plastic Surgery Clinic in Jacksonville, FL. View the full address on Dr. Obi’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Obi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Obi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Obi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Obi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

