Dr. Osofsky has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis Osofsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Lewis Osofsky, MD
Dr. Lewis Osofsky, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Osofsky's Office Locations
Lewis A Osofsky M D555 Knowles Dr Ste 219, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 378-6171
Lewis A Osofsky777 Knowles Dr Ste 219, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 378-0721
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Osofsky is not just a great Doctor but an endearing human being. He is always available for his patients. I have called him late hours or over weekends and he has answered or certainly returned the calls. His diagnosis is spot on. He also personally called us everyday to check on my Son when he was sick. We also love his jokes :) Feel blessed to have him as my Son's pediatrician.
About Dr. Lewis Osofsky, MD
- Pediatrics
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1821079757
Education & Certifications
- Ca Pacific M C Ca Campus
- ALBERT EINSTEIN COLLEGE OF MEDICINE OF YESHIVA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Osofsky accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osofsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Osofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osofsky.
