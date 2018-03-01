Overview of Dr. Lewis Rose, MD

Dr. Lewis Rose, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Rose works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.