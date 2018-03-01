See All Oncologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Lewis Rose, MD

Medical Oncology
4.8 (24)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Lewis Rose, MD

Dr. Lewis Rose, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Rose works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rose's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases
    10800 Knights Rd Fl 3, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Anemia
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease)
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia)
Treatment frequency



Anemia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Evaluation Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sezary's Disease Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 24 ratings
    Patient Ratings (24)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Mar 01, 2018
    I just started to go to Dr. Rose in his Northeast office. It has been a very traumatic experience for me but I really believe Dr. Rose is very well informed in what he does and he seems like he really cares. .I have complete confidence in him and would reccomend him to other patients. I had doctor's come up to me and say he is very good at what he does and I believe it.
    Philadelphia — Mar 01, 2018
    About Dr. Lewis Rose, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1407923113
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Internship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lewis Rose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rose has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rose accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Rose has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rose works at Jefferson Neoplastic Diseases in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Rose’s profile.

    Dr. Rose has seen patients for Anemia, Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) and Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rose on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Rose speaks French, Hebrew, Russian and Spanish.

    24 patients have reviewed Dr. Rose. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rose.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rose, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rose appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

